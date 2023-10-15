Strs Ohio Has $77.77 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of FedEx worth $77,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $9.20 on Friday, reaching $242.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,753. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average of $244.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

