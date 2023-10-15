Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 439,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RGR. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 181,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,760. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $962.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

