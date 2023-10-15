SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $125.86 million and $8.51 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,895,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,315,632 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

