Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $76.06 million and $1.89 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,308,953,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,742,698,198 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

