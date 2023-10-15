Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $60.96 million and approximately $891,031.72 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.37 or 0.00798372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00124190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

