Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $11,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,021. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 million, a PE ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

