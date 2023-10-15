Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.18 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Tangible has a market cap of $101.18 million and $40,773.85 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00011440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.11222016 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $50,424.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

