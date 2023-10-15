TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.72.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

