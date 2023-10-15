Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 2,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 202,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

TETE remained flat at $11.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

