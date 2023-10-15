Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $333.52 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $333.52 million and $9.41 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002434 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,719,458,793 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,587,452,022 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.