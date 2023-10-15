The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.4 %

CGABL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.80. 14,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.