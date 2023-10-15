The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. 8,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,818. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

