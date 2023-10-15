The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS.
Shares of PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.
Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
