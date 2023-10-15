The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

