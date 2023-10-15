Theta Fuel Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $206.28 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,314,005,243 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

