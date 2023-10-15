Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 79,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 798,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

