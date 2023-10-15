Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.61 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $232.61 million and $106.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,258.52 or 1.00107462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,273,722,643.223995 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02347449 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $97,870,874.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.