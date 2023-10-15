Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $223.77 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $223.77 million and $102.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,017.16 or 1.00033567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,273,722,643.223995 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02347449 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $97,870,874.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.