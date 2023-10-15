Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
TCJH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 24,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,434. Top KingWin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11.
About Top KingWin
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.