Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

TCJH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 24,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,434. Top KingWin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11.

About Top KingWin

Further Reading

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

