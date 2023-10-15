Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Up 39.6% in September

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Top KingWin Price Performance

Shares of Top KingWin stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 24,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,434. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Top KingWin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.