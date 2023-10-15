Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Up 39.6% in September

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Top KingWin Price Performance
Shares of Top KingWin stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 24,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,434. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.
Top KingWin Company Profile
