Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 436,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 63,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $80.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
