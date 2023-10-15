Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.43. 590,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

