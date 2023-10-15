Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 405,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

