Tower View Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $92.26. 3,119,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

