Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

MDY stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $446.09. The company had a trading volume of 748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,955. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.06 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

