TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $54,701.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,683,096.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock valued at $368,111,271. Insiders own 37.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TNET traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

