TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised TSR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TSR Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. TSR has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 1.72%.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Featured Stories

