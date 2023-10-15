Ultra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510,307.30 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $49.93 million and approximately $510,307.30 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,221.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.37 or 0.00798536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00124348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024339 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14542944 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $414,995.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

