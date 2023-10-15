Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.10 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $26.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00015147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00227474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.11610861 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 824 active market(s) with $28,735,694.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

