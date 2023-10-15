Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.74 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.