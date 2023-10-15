Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNTY

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.