Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million.
UNTY stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
