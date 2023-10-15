UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Up 82.3% Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 82.3% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $125,364.62 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.6167218 USD and is up 18.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $158,910.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

