UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,785.06 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $293,785.06 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00014000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00226854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,043,797 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars.

