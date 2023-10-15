UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.81 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $302,928.66 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00014090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00227360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,052,234 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,052,991.9 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com."



