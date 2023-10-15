urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) & Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Critical Comparison

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for urban-gro and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metso Oyj 1 2 5 0 2.50

urban-gro currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Given urban-gro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe urban-gro is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

23.0% of urban-gro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of urban-gro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares urban-gro and Metso Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $67.03 million 0.20 -$15.28 million ($2.18) -0.54 Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metso Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than urban-gro.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro -35.88% -51.46% -27.05% Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

urban-gro beats Metso Oyj on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About urban-gro

(Get Free Report)

urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services. It also offers facility and equipment commissioning services; gro-care crop and asset protection services, including training services, equipment maintenance services, asset protection program, and an interactive online operating support system for gro-care and client document delivery and project management; and property condition assessment services. In addition, the company provides integrated equipment systems solutions, such as design, source, and integration of complex environmental equipment systems comprising heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions, as well as environmental control, fertigation, irrigation distribution, water treatment, and wastewater reclamation systems; and commercial horticulture lighting solutions, rolling and automated container benching systems, specialty fans, microbial mitigation, and odor reduction systems. It primarily markets and sells its solutions to clients in the CEA that includes operators and facilitators in the cannabis and produce markets; and commercial sectors comprising food and beverage consumer packaged goods companies, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. urban-gro, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.