US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 488.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. 524,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,695. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2214 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

