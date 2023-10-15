Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

