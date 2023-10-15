Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 54.8% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOO stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

