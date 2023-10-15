Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,142.75 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and $9,142.75 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00229237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00793918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00566300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00124943 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,852,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.