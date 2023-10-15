Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vince by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,053 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 37.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince Stock Performance

VNCE stock remained flat at $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

About Vince

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.