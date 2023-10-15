Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Short Interest Update

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Vital Energy stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. 718,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.33. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.