WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) versus Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Financial Contrast

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) and Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of WaFd shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of WaFd shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WaFd alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WaFd and Close Brothers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaFd $752.43 million 2.17 $236.33 million $4.07 6.19 Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WaFd has higher revenue and earnings than Close Brothers Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WaFd and Close Brothers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaFd 0 1 2 0 2.67 Close Brothers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

WaFd presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.92%. Given WaFd’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WaFd is more favorable than Close Brothers Group.

Profitability

This table compares WaFd and Close Brothers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaFd 27.74% 13.74% 1.29% Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WaFd beats Close Brothers Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services. In addition, it provides asset management services, such as investment management solutions; financial planning, custody, and tax services. Further, the company offers investment advisory and broking and trading related services, as well as provides funding services for general aviation aircraft, and various leisure and commercial marine vessels; and brewery rentals. Additionally, it provides leasing services for commercial vehicles, machine tools, contractor plant, printing equipment, car fleets, aircraft and marine vessels, and energy project. Furthermore, the company offers financing services to the professional service sector, including dental, accounting, opticians, legal, funeral, veterinary, medical, and pharmaceutical sectors. It provides self-directed services that help investors to manage their portfolio online; and services for financial advisers; and liquidity and flexible execution services to retail stockbrokers, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company offers market making, sales, research, and corporate broking services; and dealing, custody, and settlement services to the institutional, wealth management, and brokerage clients. Close Brothers Group plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.