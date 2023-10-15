Wanchain Market Cap Hits $34.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.08 million and $353,089.67 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,165,317 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

