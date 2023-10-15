Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $33.88 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and approximately $393,150.35 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,165,317 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

