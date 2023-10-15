Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

