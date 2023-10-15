WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0547 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $43.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00227383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003701 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

