World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $58.19 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003194 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,758,511 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

