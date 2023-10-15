Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.0854 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.60 billion and approximately $297,432.87 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,937,324,532 coins and its circulating supply is 88,937,318,171 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,944,024,981.31073 with 88,944,024,779.17606 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08403006 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $296,859.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.