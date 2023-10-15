yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $5,093.13

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $5,093.13 or 0.18735494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $169.28 million and $14.26 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,237 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

