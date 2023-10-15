ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $484,785.76 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $484,785.76 and $32.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00092734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

